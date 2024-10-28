NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 8
By Tyler Reed
With one game left in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season, the world of getting news out as quickly as possible has us discussing the outcomes of the week before they are even finished. Now, it is time to take a closer look at the head coaches who have found themselves on the hot seat after eight weeks.
Here are the NFL head coaches who are no longer promised tomorrow in the harsh world of losing your million-dollar job.
Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders showed some fight in their 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but it may not be enough to save head coach Antonio Pierce's job. While it may be too soon to pull the plug, it doesn't feel like Pierce's vision is being played out on the field at any point of a Raiders game.
Dennis Allen
It feels that at any time, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen will be relieved of his duties. The team's 26-8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers all but put the final nail in the coffin of the Saints' 2024 season.
Doug Pederson
It wasn't long ago that everyone felt that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson would be the one to make Trevor Lawrence and the franchise feared around the league. However, a 2-6 start to this season means that this marriage could be one of those that Shania Twain wasn't singing about.
Zac Taylor
Another team that had such high promise before the season started was the Cincinnati Bengals. After Sunday, the team is staring at a 3-5 record and are looking for answers. One answer could be that it is time for a new era in Cincinnati.
Mike McCarthy
If no one told Mike McCarthy that his life was going to be this way, then they weren't great friends to begin with. The McCarthy era with the Dallas Cowboys is all but over. It just depends on when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to make a call for the time of death.
