The Indiana Hoosiers are for real
By Max Weisman
The Indiana Hoosiers are 8-0 for the first time in 57 years and they've put the College Football world on notice. Indiana hosted College Gameday ahead of their matchup against the Washington Huskies and proved they are a team that can contend for the Big Ten Championship. Indiana beat the reigning National runner-up 31-17, improving their undefeated record.
Yes, Indiana has had a relatively easy schedule, their best opponent being Nebraska and avoiding Big Ten teams such as Oregon, USC, Penn State and Illinois. However, 8-0 is still a very impressive record, no matter who a team plays.
Indiana has marched to their undefeated record due to great performances by quarterback Kurtis Rourke and running back Justice Ellison. Rourke has completed over 74% of his passes this season and has thrown for 1,941 yards, 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Ellison has nine touchdowns and 637 yards through nine games.
The Hoosiers' offense is one of the best in the country. Indiana is averaging over 45 points per game and they haven't scored less than 31. The Hoosiers are a legitimate threat to make the Big Ten Championship and even the College Football Playoff.
They play four more conference games against Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue. Realistically, they should only lose to the Buckeyes. That game, which could be between a 10-0 Indiana and a 9-1 Ohio State, could determine who makes the Big Ten Championship.
Let's go through some scenarios. Indiana, if 10-0 heading into the Ohio State game, would be strongly in the conversation for an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff. If they upset the Buckeyes and head to the Big Ten title game with a 12-0 record they should be a lock for the playoff, win or lose. If they lose to Ohio State and finish the regular season 11-1, their lack of a big win could keep them out of the playoff, depending on what other teams do.
The Hoosiers have the talent to compete on both sides of the ball with any opponent. Rourke and Ellison will lead the offense, while defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, who has seven sacks and two forced fumbles on the season will pressure the opposing quarterback. Linebacker Aiden Fisher has 75 tackles, 11th in the country and 27 more than any other Hoosier defender.
Indiana is for real, but to get to Ohio State undefeated they still have work to do. They play at Michigan State next Saturday at 3:30.
