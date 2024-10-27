All is quiet when the Colorado Buffaloes are rolling, wonder why?
By Tyler Reed
When Deion Sanders took over the Colorado Buffaloes program last season, it felt like everyone had an opinion. The supporters have been there, but the haters have been loud and disapproving of Sanders's short time with Colorado.
Last season went exactly how one should expect a rebuild to go—a 4-8 finish that should have been talked about as a good start, as the program only won one game the year before. However, Sanders haters were ready to call it a total failure.
However, this season, the team is 6-2 and the haters don't sound nearly as vocal.
RELATED: A new leader in the 2024 Heisman Trophy race has emerged
On Saturday, the Buffaloes became bowl-eligible and have a shot at a double-digit winning season. Of course, one can see why people see red when talking about Sanders. It's because he has always been successful at everything he has done, which can scare folks who don't take chances like Sanders.
It was funny to pick on Sanders when he was picking up the pieces of a program. Now that he is putting the puzzle together, everyone wants to ignore it. One thing that can't be ignored is that his program is on a meteoric rise.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Exclusive: Former player Jerry Hairston Jr. launches agency with NIL focus
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Joe Davis channels Vin Scully on classic HR call
NBA: Could the Mavericks revive Klay Thompson’s career?
NFL/NBA: Cooper Kupp’s HS hoops flex confirmed by Zach LaVine.