The Big Lead

Roundup: The 120th World Series, NBA Night 2 and a "TNF" non-call

By Evan Bleier

The World Series logo on the field before team workouts at Dodgers Stadium.
The World Series logo on the field before team workouts at Dodgers Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Everybody's working for the weekend, including Friday's Roundup...Let's go...A Dodgers-Yankees World Series sees the rich getting richer...Shohei Ohtani has "no possibility" of pitching in World Series, Dave Roberts says...What MLB's dream matchup means for America's Pastime...Yankees vs Dodgers: The World Series’ most frequent rivalry through the years...Simulated World Series: Freeman's clutch blast leads Dodgers over Yankees in Game 1...NFL referee offers explanation on brutal no-call in Vikings-Rams on "TNF"...Haason Reddick is set to play for Jets Sunday versus Patriots...Jayden Daniels: "I want to play vs. Bears, but not my decision"...Juan Soto's upcoming mega-contract could eclipse Shohei Ohtani's deal in a key way...Paddington Bear given official UK passport by England's Home Office...How in the hell did NFL scouts miss on T.J. Watt?...Football Bytes: When the franchise QB goes wrong...Week 8 might be the time to bench fantasy football's QB2...Reds announce visitation for Pete Rose at Great American Ball Park in November...There's a wild Jayson Tatum stat to start the season...Could the Mavericks revive Klay Thompson's career?

RIP: Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, dies at 84

Dana White spoke to Mark Zuckerberg about fixing UFC's fighter ranking system

MLB is considering a new nicotine pouch policy

NFL reaches disciplinary decision on play that ended Chris Godwin’s season

Are spicy foods dangerous for your organs?

ESPN announce New York City Marathon broadcast schedule for Nov. 3 race

Raygun’s whole world in disarray since her controversial Olympic performance

The psychology behind why some people love to scare themselves

Brian Robinson Jr. nearly lost his life...then gained a superpower

Meet the mates who have met for a pint every Thursday for 56 years

NHL's Lightning sold for $1.8 billion, but owner Jeff Vinik retains control

RELATED: Thursday's Roundup

Steve Ballmer and the LA Clippers actually built their Wall

The Celtics dont have a wall but they do have a championship banner, their 18th

Well, that's one way to spend an evening

Al Michaels, 79, claims to have never eaten a vegetable

It has been a tough week for New England coach Jerod Mayo and the Patriots

Halloween is coming, which means winter is next. Layer up:

Dang

MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead

NFL/NBA: Cooper Kupp’s HS hoops flex confirmed by Zach LaVine.

MLB: Series ticket prices are out of this world

CFB: If Navy beats Notre Dame this weekend…

NBA: Unlucky Pelicans lose DeJounte Murray