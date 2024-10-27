A new leader in the 2024 Heisman Trophy race has emerged
By Tyler Reed
The 2024 college football season has been one of those rare years where chaos seems to be the main headline. Upsets have seemingly played a massive role in each week, leaving fans confused about which teams are for real and which teams are already looking ahead to 2025.
In such a strange year, it's hard to find one player who is making it easy for fans to pick as the Heisman Trophy winner unanimously. Up until this weekend, it felt that the race was between Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and Colorado's Travis Hunter.
However, a quarterback is putting his name back into the mix for the award.
Let's break down how bizarre this season has been. The Miami Hurricanes are undefeated, and it feels that nobody is talking about them. Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will now have everyone talking about the team, and he is putting his mark on the Heisman race.
RELATED: Headlines from Week 9 of the 2024 College Football season
In Miami's 36-14 over Florida State, Ward looked every bit of the part of a Heisman favorite. The Hurricane's quarterback tossed for 208 yards while also having the lone touchdown reception for the team.
It wasn't an eye-popping performance. However, an award that seems to always find its way to a quarterback has its sights on Ward.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Exclusive: Former player Jerry Hairston Jr. launches agency with NIL focus
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Joe Davis channels Vin Scully on classic HR call
NBA: Could the Mavericks revive Klay Thompson’s career?
NFL/NBA: Cooper Kupp’s HS hoops flex confirmed by Zach LaVine.