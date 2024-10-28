Jets set dubious record Sunday in loss to Patriots
By Max Weisman
Sunday was supposed to be a turning point for the New York Jets. Entering the game at 2-5, the Jets badly needed a win to start to salvage their season, and playing the lowly 1-6 New England Patriots seemed like the perfect start. If you looked at the stats, you'd probably be surprised that the Patriots beat their division rival 25-22.
The Patriots had only 136 passing yards between Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett. Maye left the game in the second quarter with a concussion, and it seemed like the Patriots were going to get swept by the Jets for the first time since 2000. The Jets scored more than 20 points, didn't turn the ball over and held the Patriots to under 250 yards of offense. When those three metrics were hit in games since 1940, teams were a whopping 756-0. Now they're 756-1.
The Jets finally got Aaron Rodgers back from injury this season and it doesn't seem to matter. New York started 2-1, but they've now dropped five straight and probably can't afford to lose more than one more game if they want to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Rodgers played well enough to win, especially against the Patriots, going 17-for-28 with 233 yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers still hasn't thrown for more than 300 yards in a game since 2021.
New York doesn't have a lot of time to analyze this loss, they play the 6-2 Houston Texans Thursday night at home in a must win game. If they lose, making the playoffs will feel almost impossible.
