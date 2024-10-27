New England Patriots injuries continue to pile up
By Max Weisman
It's gone from bad to worse for the New England Patriots. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye had been having one of his best games of the season before being ruled out with a concussion. Despite only throwing for 23 yards, he had three carries for 46 yards and a 17-yard touchdown run to electrify the Gillette Stadium crowd.
However, at the end of one of his runs, Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood hit Maye in the head and Maye left the field shortly after. Sherwood was not penalized for the helmet-to-helmet hit that sent Maye to the locker room.
Shortly after Maye's exit, the Patriots ruled him questionable to return with a head injury but he was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion soon after. Jacoby Brissett, who started the season at quarterback, came in for Maye. Brissett threw one pass in the first half and completed it for three yards, but otherwise, New England ran the ball on every other play with Brissett under center.
The Jets were leading 13-7 at halftime off the back of two passing touchdowns by Aaron Rodgers. New York is looking for their first season sweep of the Patriots since 2000, Bill Belichick's first year in New England.
