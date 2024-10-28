Warriors plan without Steph Curry
By Max Weisman
Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry underwent an MRI Sunday night on his left ankle after injuring it in the fourth quarter during the Warriors 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the Warriors are preparing to not have Curry for multiple games.
Following the loss, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry described the injury as 'mild or moderate'. The concern for Curry is that he's sprained this ankle multiple times before.
Curry left the game in the third quarter due to the injury, but was able to return to the game after being tended to on the sideline and stretching out his ankle. He left for good about halfway through the fourth quarter.
"I feel more comfortable that we can withstand an absence offensively without Steph because of [our] depth," Kerr told ESPN.
11 Warriors players played 12 minutes or more Sunday night, continuing the trend of Golden State playing an 11 or 12-man rotation, which is likely why Kerr believes the team can still play well enough to win basketball games without Curry in the lineup.
Missing one of the team's primary scorers will always be hard to make up, but Warriors' sixth man Buddy Hield has been playing well through Golden State's first three games. Hield is averaging 19 points in a little more than 20 minutes per game and is shooting 53% from three.
It's still unclear how much time Curry will miss, but their next three games are all winnable; two against the New Orleans Pelicans and one against the Houston Texans.
