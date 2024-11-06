Roundup: Jayson Tatum, Jerry Jones and the NFL trade deadline
By Evan Bleier
Just another regular Tuesday in the US of A...Let's go...Jayson Tatum debunks the theory that Lakers wanted to draft him...Are Dallas Cowboys fans buying what Jerry Jones is selling?...Todd Bowles explains puzzling end-of-game decision...Patrick Mahomes feared the worst in the Chiefs win over Bucs...NFL Trade Deadline 2024: winners & losers...Lou Williams called out Drake after beefing with DeMar DeRozan...The first College Football Playoff rankings could look like this...Mark Few's son on receiving end of crazy Baylor highlight...College basketball's opening night filled with the chaos that fans love...USC makes quarterback change, Has Lincoln Riley lost his touch?...LeBron James gets furious over reporter's confusing Anthony Davis question...Weird drama involving Yankees and Gerrit Cole comes to an end...Watch a Travis Kelce fan get rescued by Taylor Swift's brother at the Eras Tour...The NFL lineman who's the heir to a $500 million potato empire...Dallas coach Jason Kidd wants to be a sports team owner in Europe...Dabo Swinney got rejected at the voting booth on Election Day...MLB free agent spending might be down this winter for one obvious reason...Shohei Ohtani's memorabilia yields eye-popping numbers after Dodgers win World Series...Colorado football claims two of top three spots in NIL athlete value rankings...
American sportsbooks steer clear of big-money election market, for now
Why Rick Pitino apologized to St. John’s after season-opening win
After more than a century, Chuck Taylors still run the world
Could Minnesota true freshman Koi Perich be the next two-way star in college football?
The US island ruled by alien snakes and spiders
Will college football’s logjam sort itself out?
The best college towns in American in 2025
Week 10 pickups to help your playoff push in fantasy football
Soccer player dies from lightning strike, four injured at match in Peru
Fox sells out Super Bowl LIX with ads costing more than $7 million each
Trade for WR highlights Steelers' all-in approach
Republicans call to "avenge" Peanut the squirrel’s death at ballot box
The NFL's most logical write-in candidate. (He'd be a great 49th president...)
Nike strikes while the iron is hot
Philly's sideline cleary sees why in this clip from Sunday
Did not see that one coming...
With the Chiefs at 8-0, expect complaints like these to keep coming
It's too bad the Grizzlies still can't get it together
A foul before the Spurs even take the floor
NFL: Should Mike McDaniels’ seat be getting warm in Miami?
NBA: Gilbert Arenas shares great Michael Jordan 50-point game story
SPORTS MEDIA: Pat McAfee says he turned down Trump and Harris requests to appear on his show