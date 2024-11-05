Todd Bowles explains puzzling end of game decision
By Max Weisman
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers almost ended the Kansas City Chiefs undefeated season Monday night, ultimately losing 30-24 in overtime. However, when the Buccaneers tied the game late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown, many thought they should have gone for two for the win instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield led Tampa Bay on a 10-play, 71-yard drive culminating in a one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ryan Miller. Following the game, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles explained that he barely even considered attempting a two-point conversion for the win.
"Very minor," he told reporters. "We wanted to get it to overtime. With the wet conditions on the field, we felt like we had to go into overtime instead of going for two. We had our shots and we lost the game."
On the other side, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Bowles' decision and gave a relieved answer.
"No," Reid said when asked if he thought Bowles was going to go for two. "But I'm glad he didn't."
While taking it to overtime was the safer choice, any momentum the Buccaneers had after tying the game late came crashing down when Kansas City won the coin toss. Tampa Bay didn't touch the ball in overtime and the Chiefs drove down the field in ten plays and just under six minutes, with running back Kareem Hunt winning the game on a two-yard touchdown run.
The Chiefs should beat the Denver Broncos next week and if they do, they'll enter their showdown against the Buffalo Bills still undefeated, in what could be a preview of the AFC Championship.
