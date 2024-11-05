Travis Kelce fan rescued by Taylor Swift's brother at Eras Tour concert (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
The brother of the world's biggest pop star appears to be a really good guy.
Taylor Swift's brother, Austin, came to the rescue of a Swiftie at Sunday's New Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis, and his good deed was captured on video.
A fan dressed up as Swift's boyfriend — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — tried to get Kelce's attention in the VIP area on the floor of Lucas Oil Stadium. Security started to push the fan away, and it looked as if she would be escorted out of the concert.
Austin Swift saw the encounter and walked over to intervene.
"Hey, let's not put hands on people," Austin told the security, who ironically deemed the Swift/Kelce fan's actions to be "a little aggressive."
"I'm sorry about that. It's a really cool costume," Austin told the fan. "We're all good here."
The incident had a much happier outcome than the confrontation between Kelce's brother Jason and an attention-seeking troll at Saturday's Ohio State-Penn State game.
