Dabo Swinney got rejected at the voting booth on Election Day
By Joe Lago
Dabo Swinney said he was just "trying to do my best, be a good citizen and go vote" on Tuesday like other Americans on Election Day. However, a snafu at his local polling place kept him from getting to the voting booth.
The Clemson head coach said the voting system already had him down as having cast his ballot. However, that vote was recorded by his son Will, who has the same legal name — "William Swinney" — as his father.
Swinney saw humor in the moment, especially after his Tigers lost 33-21 to Louisville at home last Saturday.
"Dang, they done voted me out of the state. Lost the game," Swinney joked. "We're 6-2 and 5-1 (in the Atlantic Coast Conference), man. They done shipped me off."
Swinney said it took an hour to figure out that his oldest son had mistakenly cast a ballot with the wrong name last week. A hearing will be held Friday to resolve the matter.
Swinney was allowed to fill out a paper ballot on Tuesday.
"It was quite an experience this morning," Swinney said. "But apparently, they're going to fix it on Friday. And me and Will, our two votes will count on Friday."
