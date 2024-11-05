NFL Trade Deadline 2024: winners & losers
By Tyler Reed
The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. Once again, the day felt like it was going to be like an NBA Trade Deadline, but it was more on the level that NFL fans should expect. However, some teams made some much-needed moves, while others struggled to improve their teams.
Here are the winners and losers of the day.
Detroit Lions - Winner
The Detroit Lions needed some edge-rushing help after star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson went down with a season-ending injury. So, the team brought in Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns. Smith has five sacks on the season already and was a homerun choice for the Lions to bring to Detroit.
Dallas Cowboys - Loser
Not that it is wide receiver Jonathan Mingo's fault, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said his team would be buyers and only came away with one receiver. Once again, Mingo will help this Cowboys team, but the one move isn't going to make this franchise a postseason threat.
Washington Commanders - Winner
Trading for an injured player may not sound like a win, but it is if you're the Washington Commanders who are bringing in four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore's veteran leadership will be perfect for this young Commanders team, which is already ahead of schedule for their rebuild.
Los Angeles Chargers - Loser
Sometimes, no activity is bad activity. The Los Angeles Chargers are the perfect example of that expression. Maybe the market wasn't there, but the franchise needed to make a move at wide receiver to give quarterback Justin Herbert a better chance at leading this team to the postseason.
Not making a move feels like the wrong decision in Los Angeles.
