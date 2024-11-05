Mark Few's son on receiving end of crazy Baylor highlight
By Max Weisman
The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs completely demolished the No. 8 Baylor Bears Monday night, winning 101-63 in the two team's first matchup since the 2021 National Championship game. Baylor, though, had its own demolishing late in the game. While this play didn't affect the game at all, it provided a massive highlight for Baylor freshman guard V.J. Edgecombe.
With about two minutes to go in the game, Gonzaga walk-on Joe Few, son of Bulldogs' head coach Mark Few, checked in the game, and immediately made his presence known. Few was on the receiving end of one of a vicious V.J. Edgecombe poster, one of what will likely be many in Edgecombe's season.
As ESPN announcers were talking about how excited the crowd would be if Few scored, the Bulldogs turned it over, and Few was the last line of defense against Edgecombe. To his credit, Few attempted to defend the talented freshman, but it was to no avail.
For all the hype Edgecombe was receiving heading into the season, he had a pretty bad debut. Edgecombe shot 2-for-11 from the field, finishing with four points and seven rebounds, though two of those points were loud. He'll have a chance to redeem himself on Saturday when Baylor plays No. 16 Arkansas.
If Few is anything like his dad, he won't care that he got dunked on, just that his team secured the win. Gonzaga's 1-0 start is their first step to making their 24th straight NCAA Tournament. They'll play Arizona State on Sunday.
