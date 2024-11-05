Are Dallas Cowboys fans buying what Jerry Jones is selling?
By Tyler Reed
No matter how the season is going, the Dallas Cowboys will always be a headline. One of the main reasons that the franchise stays at the top of the headlines is its eccentric owner, Jerry Jones. Jones always has a quote that will leave fans speechless, or he makes a move that leaves Cowboys fans scratching their heads.
In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if his 3-5 Cowboys would be selling during the NFL Trade Deadline. Jones made sure to clearly state that the term "selling" isn't in his vocabulary.
Jones mentioned the team would be buyers and delivered shortly after saying it. The Cowboys made a trade for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. Maybe not the earth-shattering move that will change the trajectory of the season. However, it does mean Jones is a man of his word; the Cowboys are buyers.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes feared the worst in Chiefs win
The Cowboys front office has followed the same approach year in and year out. Thirty years ago, that may have worked, but the team needs a new way of thinking. But for now, Cowboys fans will need to roll with the punches. Jones' all-in approach is only going to send the whole thing crashing down.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Should Mike McDaniels’ seat be getting warm in Miami?
NBA: Gilbert Arenas shares great Michael Jordan 50-point game story
SPORTS MEDIA: Pat McAfee says he turned down Trump and Harris requests to appear on his show