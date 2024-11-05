Shohei Ohtani's memorabilia yields eye-popping numbers after Dodgers win World Series

🚨 BREAKING: NEW RECORD FOR ANY SHOHEI OHTANI CARD! 🚨



Final Sale Price on this 2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs Orange Refractors Shohei Ohtani Signed Rookie Card (#08/25): $533,140



Email us at Sell@Goldin.com to Consign your Shohei Collectibles! ⚾️🙌 pic.twitter.com/V51CGRQ4su