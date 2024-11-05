Jason Kidd wants to be a sports team owner in Europe
By Joe Lago
Jason Kidd's portfolio could be expanding to the world of soccer.
According to The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks head coach is part of an ownership group that has submitted a bid to purchase a stake in Crystal Palace, a Premier League soccer club in England.
Kidd, 51, is one of five people in the group that's looking to buy the 45 percent stake of Eagle Football. The consortium includes Morgan Stanley sports executive Bejan Esmaili, former Roc Nation attorney executive Wajid Mir and Saudi businessmen Haider Syed and Mansoor Syed.
If Kidd's group is successful, he wouldn't be the only current member of the NBA to own a piece of a Premier League team. LeBron James is a minority shareholder with Liverpool, the 19-time champion of England's first division — second all time to Manchester United's 20 titles.
Three NBA stars are part of ownership groups in Major League Soccer: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Nashville SC), Kevin Durant (Philadelphia Union) and James Harden (Houston Dynamo).
