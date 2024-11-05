The NFL lineman who's the heir to a $500 million potato empire
By Joe Lago
Connor McGovern undoubtedly loves everything about the game of football. The 31-year-old NFL veteran's story sounds like every other mid-round pick who had to grind his way to make it in the league.
Except for the part about him being the heir to a $500 million potato empire that supplies french fries to McDonald's.
McGovern's unusual background is detailed in a Front Office Sports feature written by Alex Schiffer. The story begins with McGovern's difficult conversation with his grandfather Ron Offutt about bypassing the family business to pursue a career in football.
The 2016 fifth-round pick's decision caught his teammates off-guard over the years.
“Some guys really respected it,” McGovern told Schiffer. “Some were like, ‘Man, what are you doing? This game is so hard. Why are you here if you can be making good money just by going home and farming?'"
While he could've chosen a much easier life, McGovern is proud of what he's achieved in the NFL. He's been a starting center for three teams — Denver Broncos, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints — and made more than $33 million in career earnings.
McGovern thought about finally joining his family's potato company last summer when he remained a free agent. He was signed to the Jets practice squad in September and claimed by the Saints in October, and he's started the last four games for New Orleans.
“I wanted to make a name for myself and show that my hard work earned myself something," McGovern said, "and I wasn’t riding on the coattails of everybody."
