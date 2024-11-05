USC makes quarterback change, Has Lincoln Riley lost his touch?
UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava will replace junior quarterback Miller Moss when USC hosts Nebraska on Nov. 16, according to 247 Sports.
Moss and the Trojans are 4-5 this season, having lost four of their last five games. Now, as USC looks to avoid bowl ineligibility for just the fourth time since the turn of the century, head coach Lincoln Riley is expected to make a change under center.
USC's passing offense could be worse as Moss is averaging 283.8 yards, two touchdowns and an interception per game, but the turnover issue appears to be too much to bear.
After USC's bye, Maiava will get his chance after throwing for just 17 touchdowns at UNLV last season.
Through three years in the Pac-12, Riley is set to miss the College Football Playoff again. He had 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams under center for the first two years in the Pac-12. Now, although he's in the tougher Big Ten, Riley had the advantage of a 12-team playoff as opposed to four teams.
This season will make it five consecutive seasons without a CFP appearance and snap a streak of first-round picks and Heisman winners under center that included Williams, Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.
In a new era of college football marked by super conferences and NIL, winning a championship is going to be harder than it has been. With that being the case, the USC brass has to wonder if Riley has lost his magic.
Every offense in football has evolved to make his look less special than it previously did, and he still hasn't figured out how to build a good defense.
With 2024 being a lost season, Riley's future just may be evaluated next month.
