The first College Football Playoff rankings could look like this

By Joe Lago

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The College Football Playoff will announce its first rankings of the season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The new 12-team format will comprise the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams. After gauging all of the latest CFP projections, here are the consensus playoff picks after Week 10 of the 2024 season.

1. Oregon (9-0).

2. Georgia (7-1).

3. Miami (9-0).

4. BYU (8-0).

5. Ohio State (7-1).

6. Texas (7-1).

7. Penn State (7-1).

8. Tennessee (7-1).

9. Indiana (9-0).

10. Notre Dame (7-1).

11. Alabama (6-2).

12. Boise State (7-1).

Here is how the playoff bracket would look with the above consensus picks.

FIRST ROUND BYES

No. 1 Oregon, No. 2. Georgia, No. 3. Miami, No. 4. BYU

FIRST ROUND GAMES

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Texas

No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Penn State

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Tennessee

