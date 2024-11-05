The first College Football Playoff rankings could look like this
By Joe Lago
The College Football Playoff will announce its first rankings of the season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The new 12-team format will comprise the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams. After gauging all of the latest CFP projections, here are the consensus playoff picks after Week 10 of the 2024 season.
1. Oregon (9-0).
2. Georgia (7-1).
3. Miami (9-0).
4. BYU (8-0).
5. Ohio State (7-1).
6. Texas (7-1).
7. Penn State (7-1).
8. Tennessee (7-1).
9. Indiana (9-0).
10. Notre Dame (7-1).
11. Alabama (6-2).
12. Boise State (7-1).
Here is how the playoff bracket would look with the above consensus picks.
FIRST ROUND BYES
No. 1 Oregon, No. 2. Georgia, No. 3. Miami, No. 4. BYU
FIRST ROUND GAMES
No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State
No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Texas
No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Penn State
No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Tennessee
