LeBron James gets furious over reporter's confusing Anthony Davis question
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of the Detroit Pistons. Despite a 3-0 start to the season, the Lakers have now fallen to a 4-3 record.
Moreover, Anthony Davis is playing out of his mind to start the season. He had another 37-point performance vs. the Pistons. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to prevent a 115-103 defeat.
Davis is also struggling with a lingering foot injury that could hamper the Lakers' chances of finishing the season with a good record. LeBron James was asked about his thoughts on Davis' injury concerns in the long haul. However, James got agitated with the question and responded in a furious tone.
"What if AD's out? What do you mean? You want me to ask a question that I don't have an answer to?" James said.
James finished his answer by taking things one at a time. He and the Lakers are not worried about a "what-if" scenario. Instead, they are currently focused on getting back to winning ways.
The Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies next. They will once again be the favorites to win the matchup, but keeping the team's recent form in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if they lose again.
