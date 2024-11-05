College Basketball opening night filled with the chaos that fans love
By Tyler Reed
On Monday, the ball was tipped, and the college basketball season was underway. Sure, fans didn't have the 24 hours of college basketball that they wanted, but the game still delivered in the beautiful, chaotic way that it usually does.
College basketball fans were welcomed into the new season with a top-ten showdown and a court storming. What could be better?
Let's breakdown some of the action from opening night of the college basketball season.
It Just Means More
It took all of one day for fans to storm a court. The UCF Knights took down the number 13 Texas A&M Aggies. The 64-61 win for the Knights was led by guard Darius Johnson, who had 24 points. The upset is just the latest example of preseason rankings being the biggest waste of time.
Holy Zaga!
The main event of the evening, which started at a time that no one on the East Coast would watch, saw the Gonzaga Bulldogs decimate the Baylor Bears 101-63. Before the game, it didn't make sense to have the game this late. However, after seeing the score, something this nasty could only be on late at night.
Gonzaga is ranked sixth in the country, and it still may be the most underrated team in the entire country.
