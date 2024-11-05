Patrick Mahomes feared the worst in Chiefs win
By Max Weisman
The Kansas City Chiefs had just scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to tie the game, but Arrowhead Stadium was holding its breath, focused instead on the Chiefs sideline. After throwing a touchdown pass to running back Samaje Perine, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came up limping and had to be helped to his feet.
A celebrating Arrowhead Stadium fell into a hush as they feared what Mahomes was apparently also fearing -- a bad injury. Following the Chiefs' 30-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes discussed what he was thinking after the play.
"Definitely scary,'' Mahomes said. "I think it hurt more just because it's the same ankle I rolled last week, so it scared me a little bit. When you don't know exactly what happens and you get that sharp pain, you always fear the worst.''
Fortunately for Kansas City, Mahomes was able to return and play like he didn't even limp off the field. Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 15 play, 78-yard touchdown drive to take the lead, and when the Buccaneers tied the game and sent it to overtime, Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field in 10 plays to win the game.
Mahomes had his best game of the season, going 34-for-44 for 291 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Chiefs improved to 8-0, three games ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers for first place in the AFC West.
