Lou Williams called out Drake after beefing with DeMar DeRozan

Drake's beef w/ Kendrick Lamar now involves DeMar DeRozan 😬



"I thought that was selfish of Drake." - @TeamLou23



"If it means that we're gonna see Drake trying to climb up the rafters, then I think this was all worth it... Oh Jimmy." - @MichelleDBeadle https://t.co/HxBKgNWeeQ pic.twitter.com/k7aPmB8X2V