Lou Williams called out Drake after beefing with DeMar DeRozan
Popular rapper Drake recently got into a feud with DeMar DeRozan at Vince Carter's Toronto Raptors jersey retirement.
Drake revealed he will personally take down any banners that the Raptors may hang from the rafters to honor DeRozan. Now, former NBA guard Lou Williams, who spent one season with the Raptors, gave his two cents on the beef.
Williams called Drake selfish for his comments as he sided with DeRozan in the beef.
"If I’m gonna speak candidly, I thought that was selfish of Drake," Williams said. "It goes way bigger than his personal relationship with Drake, it goes way bigger than his personal relationship with Kendrick Lamar."
Williams also questioned Drake's motives behind the comments. He believes that the popular music artist has allowed his personal feelings to cloud a decision for the Raptors organization.
Previously, DeRozan and Drake were like brothers. However, the former Raptors star's decision to appear in a Kendrick Lamar song has apparently ruined their relationship beyond repair.
DeRozan played nine years for the Raptors. During that time, he averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the team.
Although he failed to lead the franchise to an NBA Championship, DeRozan certainly deserves his jersey retired by the Raptors once he retires from the league.
