Caitlin Clark, David Letterman interview teased for new Netflix episode
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark kept her promise of not playing any competitive basketball during the WNBA offseason. That doesn't mean she hasn't been busy.
The Indiana Fever star guard played plenty of golf, acted with Peyton Manning in a commercial for an Indianapolis hospital, watched her beloved Kansas City Chiefs with Taylor Swift and looks to have spent a lot of time bulking up in the weight room.
Clark also participated in a lengthy interview with David Letterman, the late-night TV legend and Indianapolis native who's a devoted sports fan.
On Monday, Netflix released the first clip of Clark's appearance on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman." The episode will be released on April 8.
The 107-second snapshot reveals the uber competitiveness of Clark on the basketball court and in every-day life. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year shares a story about the day she forced her parents to remove the training wheels on her bicycle because her brother had just learned how to ride a bike.
"I was like, 'Mom and Dad, take mine off right now. I'm learning," she recalls. "And I did."
"Wow, that encapsulates what I know of you as a human being," Letterman says. "It's that competitive drive that overrides every little daily occurrence. Am I right about that?"
"Yeah," Clark concurs. "Sometimes that's good. Sometimes that's bad."
Letterman then asks, "When is it bad?"
"Oh gosh," Clark says. "When I'm just playing like a casual card game with my family or my friends. Everybody hates me by the end of the night. And I'm like, 'Oh great, I ruined Christmas.'"
Clark's Fever might have the talent and experience to ruin other WNBA teams' title hopes this season.
The re-signing of sidekick Kelsey Mitchell and the additions of former WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard had Clark "excited about the future" after Indiana's flurry of moves in free agency.
"They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships,” Clark said of the experienced veterans. "I think it’s exactly what we needed in our locker room."
