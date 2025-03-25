NBA fans react to Bronny James' explosive G League night
Bronny James had a rought start to life in the NBA, but he has finally gotten his legs under him. After a 17-point performance for the Lakers against the Bucks last week, he returned to G League action on Monday night and thoroughly dominated.
In a 122-118 win against the Santa Cruz Warriors, Bronny James went off for G League career-high 39 points, adding 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals to boot. He was simply unguardable on the night , making 66% of his shots and not missing a free throw. It's safe to say that he absolutely put fans on notice.
One fans is already reminding the haters that they are going to look foolish, writing, "But he’s the worst 55th pick of all time! Casuals are really going to have to look back on those takes years from now."
Another gave him a Hall of Fame comparison, saying, "Bronny is going to be a solid all around PG, poor man’s Tony Parker maybe."
One fan thinks the step up to the NBA is coming soon, writing, "Bronny really out here leveling up every game gonna be a problem real soon!"
And another fans lauded his mentality, saying, "No one in this thread would ever be able to take the heat this kid has taken and still hoop the way he has been."
Stephen A. Smith recently changed his tune about Bronny James' potential, so it's clear even his biggest detractors are already having to eat their words. As Bronny continues to go from strength to strength, it's tough to say what his ceiling will be.
The Los Angeles Lakers look like they are bound for the playoffs, and if Bronny can prove himself enough to start getting spot minutes when the team needs him, then his rookie season will already have been a massive success.
