Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
By Matt Reed
We're just about 14 months out from the FIFA World Cup returning to the United States, and based on what's been happening with the U.S. Men's National Team recently it's evident that Mauricio Pochettino and Co. are nowhere near ready to take on the world's best teams.
The Americans don't have many opportunities remaining to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and that's why the Concacaf Nations League was at least a decent tune-up event for Christian Pulisic and the rest of the U.S. players. However, what they showed was that talent can only get you so far and everyone is starting to see that there's something missing.
Even U.S. legend Landon Donovan chimed in on the current state of the American men after back-to-back defeats against Panama and Canada in the Nations League.
While on the surface Donovan's comments might seem harsh, it's been a recurring theme with the Americans over the years to underwhelm in big moments, whether it be at the World Cup, Copa America or more recently, in these Nations League matches.
Many refer to this current crop of U.S. players at the men's "Golden Generation" but there's been a lack of results on the biggest stages that would warrant that to be the case. This is a USMNT that barely got out of their group at the Qatar World Cup and followed that up with a Copa America in 2024 that saw the Americans not even qualify for the knockout phase.
At some point we have to be honest with what is presented in front of our eyes, and at this moment, the U.S. not only doesn't look like a team that can win a World Cup they'd be closer to not even qualifying for the tournament if they didn't receive an automatic bid by virtue of being co-hosts.
