Cam Ward tells Titans just how confident he is at impressive Miami pro day
By Joe Lago
Cam Ward accomplished what all presumptive No. 1 overall picks of the NFL Draft set to achieve at their pro day. He put on a show for the NFL teams in attendance — all 32 of them — while throwing passes to his Miami teammates at the Hurricanes' workout on Monday.
RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 14.0: New first-round quarterback emerges
The 6-foot-1, 219-pound Ward showcased his arm strength and accuracy and clearly checked the box for the former with the effortless "Aaron Rodgers-esque" power he displayed. He reportedly threw about 85 passes and had 11 incompletions.
Ward's workout was scripted to include various throws requiring touch and quick releases. The one pass that seemed to impress observers the most was his spin out of the pocket to his left to launch a long-distance strike that appeared to travel at least 80 yards in the air.
After slinging that dime, Ward told NFL Network he had a message for the decision makers of the Tennessee Titans, who hold the top pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I said, 'I'm solidifying it today,'" Ward shared of what he said to Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi about his No. 1 pick status. "I made sure they heard me."
Ward performed "all the under-center stuff that I didn't get to show as much" while operating the Miami offense last season. "To let them know that I'm capable of it," he said.
Ward capped the workout with a trick play in which he caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said Ward cemented his position as the draft's top selection and No. 1 quarterback. "Threw the ball well. Came out well. End of story," Jeremiah said.
Last week, a "mounting consensus" emerged of the Titans choosing Ward with the No. 1 pick. Speculation continued Monday after news broke that Tennessee met with Ward over dinner on Sunday night.
It's looking like the Titans have settled on Ward as their new franchise quarterback. It's up to other QB-needy teams to talk them out of those plans by presenting an irresistible trade offer for the draft's top selection.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: The USMNT remains a joke
NFL: Check out the Latest Mock Draft Consensus
CBB/CFB: Viral Georgia sorority girl arrested again
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Ron Howard explains how Vin Scully inspired him