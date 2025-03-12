Shaq has no clue who the head coach of the Detroit Pistons is.
By Tyler Reed
It may be tough for a Detroit Pistons fan to hear this, but the franchise has been a basement dweller in the NBA for nearly two decades.
Since the team's last Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2008, the Pistons have only made the playoffs three times, losing in the first round all three times.
For the last five seasons, the Pistons have finished with a losing record. However, this year, things have been a lot different for the franchise.
In J.B. Bickerstaff's first season as head coach, the Pistons are on pace to win more games than they have since that 2008 season.
Bicerstaff deserves a ton of credit for the success of the team this season, and Shaquille O'Neal wanted to give him that praise during a segment on NBA on TNT.
O'Neal stated that he is proud of the job Chauncey Billups has done with the Pistons. However, there's just one problem: Chauncey Billups is the coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.
When Candace Parker caught O'Neal's mess up, she called him on it, leading to O'Neal saying he never watches the Pistons.
A weird statement to say after O'neal said that he enjoys watching Isaiah Stewart play. O'Neal's job is to watch basketball, and apparently, the Pistons don't tickle his fancy.
The comments made by O'Neal are just another example of why Detroit sports fans created the moniker "Detroit vs. Everybody." It is time to put a little respect on Pistons basketball, as the team is on track to clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2019.
