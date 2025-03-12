2 More New Era 'Overlap' hats cancelled by MLB: report
A bad week for New Era's "overlap" MLB hats just got worse.
MLB removed the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros versions of the hats from its online stores Tuesday, according to Front Office Sports.
On Monday, the Texas Rangers were compelled to pull their version of the hats, which spell out the vulgar Spanish word "TETAS" on the front.
The Angels and Astros versions were more awkward than offensive; they appeared to spell "ANAELS" and "ASHOS," respectively.
New Era is infamous for its edgy if sometimes oblivious designs. Last year, the league pulled down an A's hat that appeared to spell "ASS."
The secondary market is already trying to cash in on New Era's latest gaffe. One ANAELS hat is retailing for $950 on eBay. A fitted TETAS hat is selling for $999.
A league source told Front Office Sports after the Rangers hats were pulled that the “TETAS” hats were “unintentional” and missed in the standard product review.
From a branding perspective, New Era could actually come out the winner of this story. Some attention is better than no attention at all, which is what most ugly merchandise receives.
Now that the Rangers, Angels and (potentially) Astros hats have become collector's items, they might be elevated from the dustbin of history to one of its top shelves.
As for the other 27 teams' hats, they might become a forgettable if successful exercise in cramming as many letters into the front of a baseball cap as humanly possible.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: March Madness has its latest hero
NBA: Jimmy Butler’s stunning impact on the Warriors
NFL: Seahawks overpaid for Sam Darnold
NFL: Daniel Jones signing shows the Colts’ lack of seriousness