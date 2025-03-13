Steph Curry shares surprising thoughts on retirement and his basketball future
By Joe Lago
Steph Curry turns 37 on Friday. His next two 3-pointers will give him 4,000 for his career. There isn't much left for one of basketball's all-time greats to achieve, much less prove.
What still drives the Golden State Warriors legend is the hunger and desire to win a fifth NBA championship.
“Somebody asked me this summer, ‘What are you still playing for?’ That's literally the only thing you’re playing for," Curry said of his drive for five titles in an interview with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday.
The most revealing thing Curry shared during his sitdown with Matt Steinmetz and Daryle "The Guru" Johnson was his view on retirement plans. Or the lack of them.
Last August, Curry signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension that keeps him under contract with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season. The deals of Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler also end then.
Curry told Steinmetz and Johnson that he wants to play beyond 2027.
"I've tried to answer that (retirement) question before, and I've said a lot of different things just based on how I feel that day," Curry said. "But I think it's all kind of measured on the style of ‘Can I get to that level?' that I expect from myself.
"It's not really attached to points per game or a stats thing. It's just a feeling. Can I dominate a game? Can I play my style for 30-plus minutes?' And then you kind of reevaluate that every year.
“I know my contract is lined up, and I'd like to outplay that, for sure. How long that goes? I have no idea."
Curry is showing no signs of slowing down. He delivered an iconic performance to clinch Olympic gold in Paris last summer. He looks revitalized since Golden State acquired Butler, whose presence has eased Curry's offensive burden and sparked a stunning Warriors turnaround.
With his commitment to fitness and conditioning, Curry could certainly follow in LeBron James' footsteps and continue to dominate at age 40. Whether that late-career period is spent in the Bay Area likely depends on how competitive Golden State is and how title-hungry Curry will still be.
