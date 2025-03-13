Mac Jones finally united with Kyle Shanahan on the 49ers
By Joe Lago
Kyle Shanahan held two quarterbacks above all others when assessing the 2021 NFL Draft class. One was Trey Lance. The other was Mac Jones. They were the QB prospects he "really wanted."
"Those were the two guys that we were locked in on from the beginning," the San Francisco 49ers head coach admitted on the "I Am Athlete" podcast.
In 2021, the 49ers were so adamant about drafting a new franchise quarterback that they traded for the No. 3 overall pick. They ended up choosing Lance. Jones went 15th overall to the New England Patriots. Both never lived up to expectations. Both were traded away.
Luckily for San Francisco, it found its quarterback for the future in Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 49ers finally have Jones on their roster, too.
Shanahan will get to work with the 26-year-old Jones after the free agent signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Niners. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the chance to learn from Shanahan was "a key factor in the decision" of Jones.
Jones will be the backup to Purdy, who is expected to be rewarded with a massive contract extension this offseason. The Niners spent the start of free agency shedding high-priced talent in preparation for Purdy's big payday.
For the Niners, the hope is that Jones can turn around his career as their No. 2 QB in the same way Sam Darnold benefitted from his one season as San Francisco's backup in 2023 before enjoying a breakout campaign as the Minnesota Vikings starter last year.
In his four seasons, Jones has started 49 games, thrown for 54 touchdowns and 44 interceptions and posted a quarterback rating of 84.9. Soaking up wisdom in the QB room and intently observing from the sidelines seems like the perfect blueprint for Jones and his pursuit for newfound success.
