NFL Coverage Map, Week 9: What game is on in your area on Sunday?

What game is on in your area for NFL Week 9 on Sunday? Let's take a look at the official coverage maps.

By Josh Sanchez

A Fox television camera during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field.
A Fox television camera during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The 2024-25 NFLregular season rolls on with Week 9 as we enter the third month of the season. It all kicks off with a primetime AFC showdown between the Houston Texans and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Prime Video.

Other primetime games in Week 9 are a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Indianapolis Colts (4-4), who benched former first-round pick Anthony Richardson for veteran Joe Flacco, and Minnesota Vikings (5-2).

And, in the Week 9 nightcap, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) face the NFL's lone unbeaten team, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-0), on Monday Night Football.

Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.

For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.

Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?

A full breakdown of the Week 9 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.

NFL Week 9 Coverage Maps

NFL Sunday Ticket
A view of the main control boards for NFL Sunday Ticket's RED ZONE. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

CBS Single

NFL Week 9 coverage maps CBS Single
506Sports.com

RED: Denver @ Baltimore

GREEN: Miami @ Buffalo

ORANGE: LA Chargers @ Cleveland

AQUA: New Orleans @ Carolina

BLUE: Chicago @ Arizona (LATE)

YELLOW: Jacksonville @ Philadelphia (LATE)

FOX Early

NFL Week 9 coverage maps FOX Early
506Sports.com

RED: Dallas @ Atlanta

BLUE: Washington @ NY Giants

GREEN: New England @ Tennessee

YELLOW: Las Vegas @ Cincinnati

FOX Late

NFL Week 9 coverage maps FOX Late
506Sports.com

RED: Detroit @ Green Bay

BLUE: LA Rams @ Seattle

