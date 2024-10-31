NFL Coverage Map, Week 9: What game is on in your area on Sunday?
By Josh Sanchez
The 2024-25 NFLregular season rolls on with Week 9 as we enter the third month of the season. It all kicks off with a primetime AFC showdown between the Houston Texans and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Prime Video.
Other primetime games in Week 9 are a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Indianapolis Colts (4-4), who benched former first-round pick Anthony Richardson for veteran Joe Flacco, and Minnesota Vikings (5-2).
And, in the Week 9 nightcap, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) face the NFL's lone unbeaten team, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-0), on Monday Night Football.
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 9 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 9 Coverage Maps
CBS Single
RED: Denver @ Baltimore
GREEN: Miami @ Buffalo
ORANGE: LA Chargers @ Cleveland
AQUA: New Orleans @ Carolina
BLUE: Chicago @ Arizona (LATE)
YELLOW: Jacksonville @ Philadelphia (LATE)
FOX Early
RED: Dallas @ Atlanta
BLUE: Washington @ NY Giants
GREEN: New England @ Tennessee
YELLOW: Las Vegas @ Cincinnati
FOX Late
RED: Detroit @ Green Bay
BLUE: LA Rams @ Seattle
