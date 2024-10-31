Magic Johnson's World Series championship flex can't be topped
By Joe Lago
Winning championships never gets old. Finishing on top after a long season is an accomplishment that warrants an abundance of adulation and celebration.
Titles still aren't boring for Magic Johnson.
The Los Angeles sports icon enjoyed his latest championship Wednesday in New York when the Dodgers won 7-6 to defeat the Yankees and capture the franchise's eighth World Series crown. As part owner of the Dodgers, Johnson attended Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to witness the clinching victory and participate in the postgame celebration.
He also found time to post the most incredible flex on X, letting the world know that he's at 15 championship rings and counting.
The 65-year-old Johnson arrived in L.A. in 1979 after leading Michigan State to the national title. He didn't take long to win his first NBA crown, leading the Lakers past Julius Erving and the Philadelphia 76ers in 1980. The Hall of Fame point guard finished with five NBA championships as a player.
That's six titles on the basketball court. Johnson has nine titles off the court and off the field as an owner, having won championships as part owner of the Lakers, Sparks (WNBA), LAFC (Major League Soccer) and the Dodgers.
Johnson's X account can often be amusing with his musings on sports. On Wednesday, he gave Freddie Freeman props for winning World Series MVP, tweeting "It was well deserved and earned!"
