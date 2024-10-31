Stephon Marbury II's college basketball debut means that you're old
By Tyler Reed
As seen by the ignorant display by two New York Yankees fans this past week, the city lives and breathes for their sports teams. It takes a special player with a certain charisma to win the hearts of the New York faithful.
For a moment in time, that athlete was Stephon Marbury. For five seasons, Marbury ran Madison Square Garden and is still a legend to the fanbase today. Now, it is time for a younger Marbury to grab the spotlight.
Yes, Stephon Marbury II is beginning his college basketball career with California. He is joining the team as a walk-on. However, it seems that basketball talent is still in the blood of the second-generation athlete.
Fans of Marbury are taking the news rather hard, as it proves that we all continue to age at a rapid speed. Marbury II is just the latest second-generation talent that has me thinking about starting the search for a good retirement community.
