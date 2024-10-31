Christian McCaffrey living his best life with Olivia Culpo has fans in their feelings
By Tyler Reed
The San Francisco 49ers do not look anything like the team that took the Kansas City Chiefs to the wire earlier this year in the Super Bowl. One reason for that is that 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been out with an Achilles injury.
Now, if you live in the world of fantasy football and had a top pick in your draft, chances are that you took McCaffery with that selection. Nobody expected the star running back to be out this long, and now basement dwellers are fuming that McCaffrey has a life outside of football.
McCaffrey was seen on his wife's TikTok, Olivia Culpo, celebrating the Halloween holiday. The couple were dressed as Dorothy and the Tin Man in a hilarious video. However, it seems that a newly married couple having fun doesn't bode well with some fans.
In the strange times we live, it now seems that even if you are injured, you shall not have fun. Oh well, I'm sure McCaffrey is shaken by the news that he isn't allowed to have a life outside of football.
