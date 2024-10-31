Best possible CFP rematches this season
By Max Weisman
College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark told reporters Wednesday that the CFP bracket won't be altered to avoid rematches, and that they will be "inevitable."
"We're not going to sort of manipulate how the bracket gets laid out or the seeding," Clark said. "We're not going to manipulate that to avoid rematches. If they happen naturally, they just happen. I imagine we're going to see some of that in this playoff. You could see teams play each other three times."
Teams would only be able to play three times if they face off in the regular season, the conference championship and the College Football Playoff.
Let's take a look at the best possible rematches we could see in the College Football Playoff:
This weekend, we'll get the first of two potential matchups between Ohio State and Penn State. The No. 4 Buckeyes will travel to Happy Valley to play the No. 3 Nittany Lions on Saturday. The winner will be on track to make the Big Ten Championship, most likely against Oregon. Penn State-Ohio State is a big rivalry in that area of the country, and a second matchup this season is something that all fans would love to see.
Speaking of Oregon, a second matchup of Oregon-Ohio State may even top an OSU-PSU rematch. Oregon won the regular season matchup of the two teams 32-31 after Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard ran out of time after sliding into field goal range. This is a matchup that could realistically occur three times if the Buckeyes beat Penn State Saturday and make the Big Ten Championship.
Moving out of the Big Ten, there are multiple potential SEC rematches that would captivate audiences. Georgia upset Texas two weeks ago, winning in Austin 30-15 and jumping the Longhorns in the AP poll. Texas likely wants revenge for the loss that dropped them from No. 1.
Sticking with the Bulldogs, Georgia and Alabama played what could be the game of the year in the College Football season, Alabama winning 41-34 after blowing a 28-0 lead. There is a longer shot for the Crimson Tide to make the Playoffs, having lost twice in the last three weeks, but if they win out they have a shot at getting an at-large bid.
The best possible rematch for the SEC would be Texas-Texas A&M. Due to the Longhorns joining the SEC this season, the in-state rivalry will be played for the first time since 2011. If both teams can win their games heading into the final week of the season, the matchup could determine who goes to the SEC Championship. There's a possibility both teams go to the SEC Championship, and then meet again in the CFP. After missing 12 matchups of this rivalry, fans deserve to see multiple games between the two this season.
Things still need to be settled on the field, but with the expanded playoff we could be looking at multiple rematches for the first time in the College Football Playoff.
