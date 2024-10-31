Dodgers championship parade plans? Here's the latest
By Joe Lago
Not long after Joe Davis screamed "Start the party Los Angeles, your Dodgers have won the World Series!" for the final out of the World Series, fans in L.A. wondered "When is the parade?"
Because the team's 2020 World Series title didn't get the public celebration it deserved due to COVID-19, Dodger Nation has been impatiently waiting for the next World Series title and the ensuing downtown parade.
The Dodgers posted some details on social media after they captured their eighth World Series championship with a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees.
The parade will be held Friday in downtown L.A., starting at 11 a.m. PT at City Hall. It will wind down Spring Street, First Street and Grand Avenue before concluding at Fifth Street near Flower Street.
A separate celebration at Dodger Stadium will be held at 12:15 p.m. PT and require tickets. Parking gates are scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m. PT. Tickets went on sale at noon PT and can be purchased online.
The dual event schedule could make it difficult for Dodgers fans to attend both. Catching the parade near City Hall as soon as it begins and then making the trek to Dodger Stadium is the best plan. City Hall is 1.5 miles away from Dodger Stadium.
