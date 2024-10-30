Calgorithm scores another social media victory for Cal football
By Joe Lago
The University of California's football program reached new heights earlier this month when the "Calgorithm" — a fun-loving, self-deprecating army of social-media burner accounts — helped bring ESPN's "College GameDay" to Berkeley for the first time.
The accomplishment energized the fan base and brought renewed attention to Cal football. Unfortunately for Golden Bears fans, head coach Justin Wilcox could not come through with a victory over then-No. 8 Miami, blowing a 25-point lead in a soul-crushing 39-38 home loss.
Cal's losing streak grew to four games with more one-score setbacks, a 17-15 loss at Pittsburgh and a 24-23 defeat at home against North Carolina State. The excitement and enthusiasm built up before "GameDay" and the Miami game seemingly had vanished.
The Calgorithm, however, is persistent. And it worked its magic once again after the Bears finally returned to the win column with a 44-7 rout of Oregon State last Saturday.
The merry band of burners were able to rally enough votes to have Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza become one of the Manning Award's "Stars of the Week" after he threw for 364 yards and two touchdowns against Oregon State. He even scored a 15-yard TD off a lateral.
The victory over the Beavers brought Cal's record to 4-4 going into its second bye week of the season. The campaign has been defined by missed opportunities, but the Bears can salvage their debut ACC campaign by becoming bowl eligible with two victories in their last four games.
Really, Cal needs to collect those wins in its next three games. The Bears travel to Wake Forest on Nov. 8 and then play back-to-back home games against Syracuse and rival Stanford. Their season finale figures to be the toughest remaining test — at SMU, which is currently ranked 20th in the country.
