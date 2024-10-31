Kevin Durant clears his stance on getting a statue like Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade's recent statue revelation outside the Miami Heat arena was supposed to be a token of gratitude for his contributions to the franchise. However, due to the unique design of the bronze statue, it became a laughing stock on social media.
The aftermath of the event has also led to many wondering about which current stars have the chance of getting their own statues once they retire from the NBA. One would assume Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant would be pretty high on that list.
But the 2x NBA champion believes there's a very slim chance that he gets his statue in the future.
"I highly highly doubt I get a statue of me put anywhere for playing basketball," Durant said. "It's usually those guys that got the HOF career, with championships, you been with one city for a long time. That's not the case for me."
Durant is a terrific player, there are no two ways to look at it. But at the same time, he hasn't spent the majority of his basketball career with a single franchise like Wade.
RELATED: Dwyane Wade has seen the statue memes, and here are the best ones
Although the 36-year-old did play nine years for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he didn't win his NBA titles until leaving the organization. Apart from OKC, there is no case for him to get a statue by the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns.
Once Durant retires, he will be remembered as arguably the greatest scorer of this generation. However, many will still hold his surprise move to the Warriors in 2016 against him in any debate about being bestowed with an honor like getting a statue outside of a franchise's arena.
