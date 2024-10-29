Jared Goff & Christen Harper Goff show off winning attitude with Halloween costumes
By Tyler Reed
Hot take: Halloween is the greatest holiday of the year. Yes, Christmas and Thanksgiving have their moments. You know, with Santa Claus, or stuffing your face with every food made by family members you hope to only see once a year. But Halloween is when you go out with friends, eat candy, and avoid those family members we discussed earlier.
Of course, when you get older, people tell you Halloween can't be fun anymore. I mean, dressing up is for kids, right? Wrong. To prove that, the quarterback of the best team in the NFL, Jared Goff, and his wife, Christen Harper Goff, proved that everyone likes a winner with their Halloween costumes.
Goff channeled his inner Ricky Bobby as Christen portrayed Bobby's wife from Will Ferrell's iconic comedy Talladega Nights. The phrase, "If you ain't first, you're last." makes a lot of sense to Goff, as the Lions quarterback is attempting to defend the team's NFC North crown.
RELATED: How does the Diontae Johnson trade help the Ravens?
Yes, it makes sense that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift would be the first couple for the NFL. However, can we make the Goff's like the second-in-command couple? Having a backup plan for a leader is never a bad thing.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Bears CB apologizes for allowing Commanders’ Hail Mary
MLB: Nike upset about Yankees turtlenecks?
SOCCER: Did Rodri deserve to win Ballon d’Or?
CFB: It’s a little quieter around CU football these days, wonder why?