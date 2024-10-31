LaMelo Ball gets scared silly by Hornets' Halloween prank (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
Halloween has been celebrated in the sports world all week with athletes showing off their costumes before games. While Myles Garrett and Jared Goff can lay claim to being the best dressed in the NFL, two New York Rangers might have the honors of best costume in the NHL.
When it comes to the best Halloween scare prank, the Charlotte Hornets will be tough to beat.
The team got into the Halloween spirit by scaring the bejeezus out of star point guard LaMelo Ball, and the moment was captured on video and posted on social media on Thursday.
Wait for the shriek. Stay for the laughter.
Clowns are definitely freaky. And you don't expect one to be waiting for you in the stairwell at work.
"Boooyyyyyyyy! Hell no, it's too early for that s---," Ball says before falling down in laughter (and in utter shock).
Ball eventually turns around and says, "Feel my heart."
They got you, LaMelo. They got you real good.
