One pennant seems to be good enough for a Yankees manager
By Max Weisman
The beat goes on for the New York Yankees. Since hiring Aaron Boone before the 2018 season the Yankees have made the playoffs every year except last season, but they were never able to win the World Series. This year they finally made the Fall Classic, but ran into the buzzsaw that is the Los Angeles Dodgers, losing in five games.
Following the Dodgers' 7-6 World Series-clinching victory, SNY's Andy Martino reported that Yankees manager Aaron Boone is expected to return as the Yankees manager in 2025, a head-scratcher to some due to some decisions he made, or didn't make, against the Dodgers.
In Game 1, the Yankees were holding a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 10th inning with runners on first and second base. Boone brought in Nestor Cortes, who hadn't pitched since September 18, to pitch to the top of the Dodgers' lineup. He surrendered a walk-off grand slam to Freddie Freeman.
Many criticized the move to go to Cortes, saying Boone should have opted for Tim Hill, but according to Martino the Yankees front office wasn't mad about the move.
And then, the fifth inning of Game 5 happened. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was dealing. He had pitched four no-hit innings and the Yankees offense was scoring, leading the Dodgers 5-0. Kiké Hernandez started the fifth inning with a single and then it all started to unravel. Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe and Gerrit Cole all committed errors, loading the bases up 5-1, after Cole's inability to cover first base allowed Tommy Edman to score.
When you give the Dodgers an opening, they're going to take it. Freeman singled to center, plating two runs, and then Teoscar Hernández doubled to deep left-center field, tying the game at five.
During this entire fifth-inning meltdown, Boone was in the dugout, blowing bubbles with his gum, not coming out to talk to his $324 million ace to calm him down. Two sacrifice flys in the eighth inning put the Dodgers up for good, and Los Angeles celebrated its eighth championship on the Yankee Stadium grass.
The New York Yankees are an organization whose sole is to win championships. Aaron Boone has been in the dugout for seven years now, and the Yankees have only a pennant to show for. At some point, you have to move on.
