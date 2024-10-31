Sixers have new strategy for keeping Joel Embiid healthy when it matters
By Max Weisman
The Philadelphia 76ers have played their first four games of the season without star center Joel Embiid, as he continues his recovery from a left knee injury. Philadelphia has already been fined $100,000 for making public comments that were misleading about Embiid's health status.
Embiid played for Team USA in the Olympics this summer, so it was a bit surprising when the Sixers announced he wouldn't be playing to start the season. In an appearance on SportsCenter Wednesday morning, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania explained the Sixers' plan for Embiid's return to the court.
"He is essentially in the ramp-up phase of his return process, of his debut process," Charania said. "He has completed, from what I've been told, multiple five-on-five scrimmages in recent days. And so the 76ers want to make sure from a conditioning perspective his knee, his body, is 100 percent before he makes it back out on the floor for his debut. He has workouts scheduled today, and on Friday, to evaluate whether he's going to be able to make a return as soon as this weekend."
Charania added that this is part of the "new normal" for Embiid, which will include periodic time off during the season and routine check ups. The Sixers are implementing this plan to keep Embiid healthy for the playoffs.
Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season, but missed two months with a knee injury he suffered in January. He was able to play in the playoffs, but Philadelphia lost to the New York Knicks in six games in the first round.
With both he and Paul George on the sidelines to start the season, the Sixers have started 1-3.
