Who will receive a 2024 World Series ring?
The successful pursuit of a World Series ring can take a man strange places.
By the time pitcher Austin Adams was eligible for a ring in 2019, he was six months removed from his first, last, and only appearance for the eventual champion Washington Nationals. He'd pitched for four different teams in the meantime — two in Triple-A, one in Double-A, and finished the season with the Seattle Mariners. The same team that traded him in May was fitting him for a ring in November.
"It was hard for me to accept that ring," Adams, currently with the Oakland A's, told The Athletic in October.
Much like a ring, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of who gets one at the end of a championship season.
Scouts, video coordinators, clubhouse attendants and others who put in long hours with the organization behind the scenes from the first out of the season to the last are eligible to receive one at an owner's whim. So is the last player on the 40-man roster.
Or, in the case of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 60-man roster.
That's how many players suited up for the newly crowned champions, who are one game away from dispatching the New York Yankees in the World Series this week. The list of 2024 Dodgers represents a deep dive for even the most ardent "remember some guys" enthusiasts. Hopefully all 60 remember that they are, in fact, ring-eligible.
Among the most forgettable 2024 Dodgers players:
• Taylor Trammell: Trammell was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners as a temporary replacement for Jason Heyward, when Heyward was sidelined with a back injury in early April.
• Connor Brogdon: Acquired in an April trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, Brogdon made one appearance with the Dodgers, was placed on the injured list with plantar fasciitis, then spent the rest of the season on the rehab trail. His earned-run average with the Dodgers: 18.00.
• Eduardo Salazar: The right-handed reliever pitched two games for the Dodgers before being designated for assignment in May. The Seattle Mariners claimed him three days later, but cut him in June before he could appear in a game. Salazar finished the season with the Nationals.
Eduardo, if you're reading this, have your ring size handy.
