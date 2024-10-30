The Big Lead's Roundup: NBA ratings, the Colts and embarrassing Yankees fans
By Evan Bleier
Hump day is here...Let's sports...NBA ratings aren't looking so great after one week...New York Yankees fans who messed with Mookie Betts speak out after embarrassing themselves in Game 4 of the World Series...No thanks to the team, they're now banned from Game 5...Who really deserves the blame for the Colts' constant dysfunction?...Aaron Rodgers reassures worried Jets fans...Cooper Flagg's brother makes a commitment announcement...Yankees, inspired by Red Sox '04 comeback, want to make World Series history after Game 4 win...AFC teams with the most pressure to complete a 2024 trade deadline deal...One of those teams, the Patriots, might be trying to make a playoff push...Jared and Christen Harper Goff show off a winning attitude with Halloween costumes...Where to buy New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat tickets for a spooky Halloween matchup...Steve Kerr benches another young star, this time with the Warriors...Jamies Winston earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors...Bryce Young to start for Panthers again in Week 9...Kendrick Perkins believes championship team isn't ready to be a champion again...Detroit Lions receive good news after Jared Goff misses Wednesday's practice
World Series: Yankees fans crossed a clear line; why didn't media call it out?
King of the North? Packers and Lions on a collision course at Lambeau
The NFL is a very lopsided league this season
Actually scary costume ideas for Halloween in 2024
Alvin Kamara gets lifetime supply of Abita beer for commitment to Saints
NBA confirms Joel Embiid has knee Injury but 76ers still fined $100K
Raygun challenges haters to put up or shut up with $10K competition
Baseball won the night: World Series outdrew "Monday Night Football"
The Maple Leafs stink but they're still the NHL's most valuable franchise
American student discovers sprawling Mayan city buried in Mexico
Here's how astronauts vote from space
Is it a surprise Gronk is friends with one of the moronic Yankees fans?
Even if you're bored with how the Celtics play, their coach will keep this year interesting
Here for all of the Jameis content
An old man rants against Halloween on television
How many starting QBs has your team had this century?
Netflix news for hoopheads
San Fran fans may not be getting their star running back anytime soon...
That is some not-so-subtle shade getting thrown at Bill Belichick
Really, really hoping that there is nothing fake or altered about this video
Valid questions
