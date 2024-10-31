The Big Lead

NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 9 of 2024 season

Who will be calling your favorite NFL team's game in Week 9?

By Josh Sanchez

FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.
FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Week 9 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday, October 31, with a primetime AFC showdown between the Houston Texans and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Prime Video.

The Texans enter the game as a two-point road underdog against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, despite a 6-2 record. The Jets, meanwhile, have been on a slump and sit at 2-6 on the season

Other primetime games in Week 9 are a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Indianapolis Colts (4-4), who benched former first-round pick Anthony Richardson for veteran Joe Flacco, and Minnesota Vikings (5-2), and the Week 9 nightcap between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) and NFL's lone unbeaten team, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-0), on Monday Night Football.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?

A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Week 9 NFL announcer schedule & pairings

NFL shield log
The NFL shield logo at the NFL Shop at Wembley Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thursday, October 31

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets: Amazon Prime Video, 8:15 p.m. ET
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sunday, November 3

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons: FOX, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Amin, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens: CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Amanda Balionis

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals: FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Washington Commanders at New York Giants: FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans: FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Jason Benetti, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals: CBS, 4:05 p.m.
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles: CBS, 1:05 p.m.
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: FOX, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Nov. 3, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Nov. 3, NBC, 8:20 p.m.
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Monday, November 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs: ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

