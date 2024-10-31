NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 9 of 2024 season
By Josh Sanchez
Week 9 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday, October 31, with a primetime AFC showdown between the Houston Texans and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Prime Video.
The Texans enter the game as a two-point road underdog against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, despite a 6-2 record. The Jets, meanwhile, have been on a slump and sit at 2-6 on the season
Other primetime games in Week 9 are a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Indianapolis Colts (4-4), who benched former first-round pick Anthony Richardson for veteran Joe Flacco, and Minnesota Vikings (5-2), and the Week 9 nightcap between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) and NFL's lone unbeaten team, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-0), on Monday Night Football.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?
A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 9 of the NFL season.
Week 9 NFL announcer schedule & pairings
Thursday, October 31
Houston Texans vs. New York Jets: Amazon Prime Video, 8:15 p.m. ET
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Sunday, November 3
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons: FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Adam Amin, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens: CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Amanda Balionis
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals: FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Washington Commanders at New York Giants: FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans: FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Jason Benetti, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals: CBS, 4:05 p.m.
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles: CBS, 1:05 p.m.
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: FOX, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Nov. 3, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Nov. 3, NBC, 8:20 p.m.
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Monday, November 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs: ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
