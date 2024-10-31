College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 10
By Tyler Reed
No other weekend on the calendar has a bigger concern about how one looks than the Halloween weekend. Yes, the holiday will be past when the Saturday slate of Week 10 in college football. However, the spirit of the holiday will still be strong.
Here are the best uniform combinations for Week 10.
Jacksonville State
Jacksonville State was in action on Wednesday night. The Gamecocks took down Liberty to improve to 4-0 in conference play, and did it with an elite throwback helmet.
Michigan State
Michigan State is really in the spooky season spirit. The Spartans will be rocking an all-black look when they take on Indiana on Saturday. Black is also a great color for a funeral. Sorry, Sparty.
Oklahoma State
I'm a sucker for the orange and black color combination due to my elementary school loyalties. Oklahoma State has me yearning for the days of chocolate milk and pizza at 10 in the morning with their throwback look this week. To celebrate 125 years of football at the university, the Cowboys are bringing the heat from head to toe.
Eastern Washington
First, if you've never seen an Eastern Washington home game, I advise you to do that as soon as possible. The red turf is enough to bring an explosion to your pupils. However, this weekend, the Eagles will be celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a stellar new helmet.
Tulane
The only team to actually play on Halloween on this countdown is Tulane. The Green Wave are bringing that holiday spirit. The all-black look is supported by one of the best helmets fans have seen this season. It is Tulane's world, and we're just living in it.
