LeBron's new low, NFL MVP makes his case and a possible Aaron Rodgers benching in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
With Thanksgiving and November in the rearview, December is here and the countdown to Christmas has begun...Let's go...LeBron James reaches an unfortunate 3-point stat for the first time ever...LeBron James made NBA history In Lakers-Jazz game...LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers and the three-year search for a 'laser'...Who could the Jets start instead of Aaron Rodgers next season?...Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich: Fading Aaron Rodgers is still 'our quarterback'...Josh Allen strengthening his MVP candidacy...Josh Allen had warning for NFL after blowout win over 49ers...Christian McCaffrey suffers huge injury in latest blow for 49ers...NBA fans are all agreeing with hoops analyst about one thing in Sunday's Celtics vs. Cavaliers game...Anthony Davis confidently downplays Jazz star's botched game-winner...Angel Reese skips over Michael Jordan as NBA GOAT for Lakers legend...Michigan and Ohio State fined for Saturday's extracurricular activites...Dan Campbell perfectly handles Jahmyr Gibbs playbook controversy...Azeez Al-Shaair will be suspended for hit on Trevor Lawrence...Colorado's Heisman Trophy info packet looks award-worthy...Cooper DeJean 'didn't expect' to put Derrick Henry 'on the ground'...Oklahoma's reported hiring of Washington State's Ben Arbuckle as offensive coordinator is a brilliant move...Kaidon Salter announces plans to enter transfer portal...Steph Curry thinks slumping Warriors need to make changes
Should the Falcons bench Kirk Cousins in favor of Michael Penix?
NFL playoff picture: Projected field entering Week 13
Would Ohio State fire Ryan Day? A better question: Would Day even want this job?
Yes, that viral LinkedIn post you read was probably AI-generated
Over 500 fossilized poops show how dinosaurs came to rule the Earth
Ja’Marr Chase throws Bengals’ defense under bus after ugly display in loss to Steelers
Russ is back...and the Pittsburgh Steelers find a new formula
NY hockey player dead after collapsing on ice during memorial game for fellow player
Ex-Colt Andrew Luck hired as general manager of Stanford's football program
Randy Moss reveals he's battling serious health issue, urges men to 'do your checkups'
TMI?
Hey, it was worth a shot
The Taylor and Travis Hallmark Christmas movie is here
That's a stick
It would be tough to get a seat in here at two in the morning
The college football weekend that was
Here's your moment of zen
Future WNBA Wemby?
Snow on everything, all the time
Bears fans will like him if he can just figure out how to call timeout
CFB: Projecting the new Playoff rankings
CFB: This should be the end for Ryan Day at OSU
MLB: Breaking down Dodgers’ deferred payments