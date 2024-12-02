Colorado's Heisman Trophy promo for Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders looks award-worthy
By Joe Lago
Heisman Trophy winners always produce a "Heisman moment" during the season to confirm their status as the best college football player in the country. Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter established himself as the clear-cut front-runner with three touchdowns and one interception in the Buffaloes' 52-0 rout of Oklahoma State last Saturday.
RELATED: Travis Hunter 'clinched' Heisman Trophy with latest two-way masterpiece
Colorado's sports information department has raised its game to promote Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the college game's top individual honor.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky posted a video of the package that CU is sending Heisman voters, and the glossy "Heismen" information packet resembles a high-end sports collectible.
Hunter's junior season statistics are listed on a sheet with "HE12MAN" (incorporating his No. 12), while Sanders' page is headlined with "Legendary" in all caps.
Colorado unveiled its Heisman campaign materials on Instagram on Saturday, the day the Buffaloes blanked Oklahoma State to conclude their regular season at 9-3.
Despite the turnaround from a 4-8 record in 2023, Deion Sanders' Buffs will not make the College Football Playoff. The Big 12 championship game winner — Arizona State or Iowa State — will represent the conference in the new 12-team postseason tournament.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Projecting the new Playoff rankings
CFB: This should be the end for Ryan Day at OSU
MLB: Breaking down Dodgers’ deferred payments